Producers For Last Week’s WWE Raw & Smackdown

A new report has the list of producers for last week’s WWE Raw and Smackdown. Fightful Select reports that the following producers worked matches on the shows, which was the first full week following Vince McMahon’s exit:

Raw

* Michael Hayes produced the Logan Paul and Miz fight, as well as Theory’s promo.

* Chris Park produced Drew McIntyre vs. Theory.

* Petey Williams produced the Rey Mysterio celebration and Mysterios vs. Judgment Day.

* Jason Jordan was the producer for Bianca Belair’s promo.

* Molly Holly produced Alexa Bliss vs. Doudrop.

* Shane Helms produced the Impaulsive TV segment with Logan Paul and Miz.

* Adam Pearce was the produced for AJ Styles & Dolph Ziggler vs. Alpha Academy.

* Michael Hayes produced Riddle & Street Profits vs. The Bloodline.

Smackdown

* Chris Park produced the Donnybrook Match.

* Adam Pearce was the producer for the McAfee-Corbin segment.

* Shawn Daivari produced Aliya vs. Lacey Evans.

* TJ Wilson produced Ronda Rousey & Liv Morgan vs. Sonya & Natalya.

* Michael Hayes produced the Usos, Street Profits, and Jeff Jarrett segment.

* Jamie Noble produced New Day vs. Viking Raiders.

* Michael Hayes produced the Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, and special counsel segments.

* Jason Jordan produced the pre- and post-show dark matches of Raquel Rodriguez vs. Shayna Baszler & Theory vs. AJ Styles.

WWE Main Event

* Jason Jordan produced Cedric Alexander & Mustafa Ali vs. Akira Tozawa & T-Bar

* Molly Holly produced Asuka & Dana Brooke vs. Carmella & Tamina