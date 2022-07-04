Producers For Last Week’s WWE Raw & Smackdown

A new report has the list of producers for last week’s WWE Raw and Smackdown. Fightful Select reports that the following producers worked matches on the shows:

Raw

* Abyss & Shane Helms were the producers for the Money in the Bank qualifying Battle Royal.

* Michael Hayes produced Montez Ford vs. Jey Uso, which was originally supposed to determine who picked the stipulation for Money in the Bank.

* Petey Williams produced the Carmella & Bianca Belair segment.

* Kenny Dykstra was the producer for Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan.

* Jason Jordan produced John Cena’s promo segment.

* Adam Pearce was the producer for Lashley vs. Alpha Academy

* Petey Williams and Molly Holly produced the Women’s MITB qualifier.

Smackdown

* Petey Williams produced the Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Humberto Carrillo pre-show dark match.

* Jamie Noble produced the Men’s Money in the Bank promo.

* Jason Jordan & Jamie Noble produced the battle royal, which was originally called the “King of the Mountain Battle Royal.”

* Petey Williams was the producer for the Ronda Rousey & Natalya story and New Day vs. Viking Raiders.

* Tyson Kidd produced Raquel, Lacey & Shotzi vs. Liv Morgan, Asuka & Alexa Bliss.

* Michael Hayes produced the Usos segment.

* Adam Pearce produced the Maximum Male Models segment.

* Michael Hayes was the producer for the men’s Money in the Bank qualifier.

* Jason Jordan produced the Riddle vs. Seth Rollins dark match main event.

In addition, neither Ariya Daivari or Joe Hennig appeared on listings for Raw, Smackdown or Money in the Bank. There was also originally a Carmella and Binaca Belair contract signing set for Raw.