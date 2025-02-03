Producers For Last Week’s WWE SmackDown

A new report has the list of producers for this week’s WWE SmackDown. FightfulSelect.com reports that the following producers for the show:

Here’s a breakdown of the producers for recent WWE Speed and SmackDown matches and segments:

* Kayden Carter vs. Zoey Stark: Nick Aldis

* Dragon Lee vs. Chad Gable: Nick Aldis

* Jimmy Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes: Jason Jordan

* Michin vs. Chelsea Green: Kenny Dykstra

* Damian Priest Promo: Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode

* MCMG & Los Garza vs. DIY & Pretty Deadly: Jamie Noble

* Naomi vs. Liv Morgan: TJ Wilson

* Andrade vs. The Miz: Shawn Daivari

* Tiffany Stratton Promo: TJ Wilson

* LA Knight & Damian Priest vs. Bloodline: Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode

SmackDown Writers: Michael Kirshenbaum wrote the CM Punk/Kevin Owens segment. Cristian Scovell wrote Damian Priest’s promo. Devyn Prieto wrote Tiffany Stratton’s promo.