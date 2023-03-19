wrestling / News
Producers For Last Week’s WWE Smackdown
A new report has the producers for Friday’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Fightful Select reports that the following people produced matches and segments on Wednesday’s show:
* Michael Hayes produced the Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens promo.
* Kenny Dykstra produced Santos Escobar & Zelina Vega vs. Dominik Mysterio & Rhea Ripley.
* Michael Hayes was the produce for the Rey Mysterio & Dominik promo.
* Petey Williams produced Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan vs. Tegan Nox & Emma.
* Petey Williams produced the Charlotte and Rhea Ripley promo.
* Jason Jordan produced LA Knight vs. Xavier Woods, plus Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre.
* Michael Hayes produced the Sami Zayn and Jey Uso segment.
* Kenny Dykstra produced the Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. Hit Row dark match.
* Jason Jordan produced the Cody Rhodes vs. Austin Theory dark match.
The report also notes that Bray Wyatt wasn’t backstage, and creative for the show was done for 6 PM EST on Thursday.