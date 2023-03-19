Producers For Last Week’s WWE Smackdown

A new report has the producers for Friday’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Fightful Select reports that the following people produced matches and segments on Wednesday’s show:

* Michael Hayes produced the Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens promo.

* Kenny Dykstra produced Santos Escobar & Zelina Vega vs. Dominik Mysterio & Rhea Ripley.

* Michael Hayes was the produce for the Rey Mysterio & Dominik promo.

* Petey Williams produced Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan vs. Tegan Nox & Emma.

* Petey Williams produced the Charlotte and Rhea Ripley promo.

* Jason Jordan produced LA Knight vs. Xavier Woods, plus Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre.

* Michael Hayes produced the Sami Zayn and Jey Uso segment.

* Kenny Dykstra produced the Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. Hit Row dark match.

* Jason Jordan produced the Cody Rhodes vs. Austin Theory dark match.

The report also notes that Bray Wyatt wasn’t backstage, and creative for the show was done for 6 PM EST on Thursday.