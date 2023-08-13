Producers for Latest WWE SmackDown

– Fightful Select has reported on the producers for last Friday’s edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX. As noted, Robert Roode and Nick Aldis did producing work backstage for last week’s show:

* Kenny Dykstra and Molly Holly was the producer for Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka.

* The backstage segments were produced by Jamie Noble and Robert Roode.

* Petey Williams and Nick Aldis produced the AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross match.

* Michael Hayes produced the Edge and Sheamus promo segment.

* Adam Pearce produced LA Knight vs. Top Dolla.

* The US Title match featuring Rey Mysterio vs. Austin Theory was produced by Noble and Roode.

* The Bloodline promo segment was produced by Michael Hayes.

* The Street Profits vs. Brawling Brutes dark match was produced by Kenny Dykstra.

* Molly Holly poduced a dark match featuring Cameron Grimes vs. Grayson Waller.

* Lastly, Petey Williams produced the Rhea Ripley vs. Natalya post-show dark match.