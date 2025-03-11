Producers For Monday’s WWE Raw

A new report has the list of producers for this week’s WWE Raw. FightfulSelect.com reports that the following producers for the show:

* Jey Uso vs. Grayson Waller: Bobby Roode

* Logan Paul: Shane Helms

* LWO vs. New Day: Adam Pearce

* Bayley vs. Raquel Rodriguez: Jason Jordan & Petey Williams

* IYO Sky, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair: Petey Williams and Jason Jordan

* Cage Match: CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins: Michael Hayes & Abyss