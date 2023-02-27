Producers For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

A new report has the list of producers for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can see the full list of producers below, per Fightful Select:

* Dustin Rhodes produced Orange Cassidy vs. Wheeler Yuta:

* QT Marshall was the producer for Ricky Starks and Chris Jericho’s promo.

* Jerry Lynn produced Big Bill & Lee Moriarty vs. The Acclaimed.

* BJ Whitmer produced Saraya vs. Skye Blue.

* Pat Buck was the producer for the Bryan Danielson & MJF promo.

* Tony Khan & Pat Buck both produced the Revolution Tag Team Battle Royale.

* Dean Malenko produced Jon Moxley vs. Evil Uno.