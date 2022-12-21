wrestling / News
Producers For This Week’s WWE Raw
December 20, 2022 | Posted by
A new report has the list of producers for this week’s episode of WWE Raw. You can see the list below, per Fightful Select:
* Petey Williams produced Street Profits vs. Judgment Day.
* Williams also produced Akira Tozawa vs. Rhea Ripley.
* Kenny Dykstra produced The OC vs. Alpha Academy/
* Road Dogg was the producer for the Bloodline’s promo.
* Abyss produced Dexter Lumis vs. The Miz
* Adam Pearce produced AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn.
* Jason Jordan was the produced for the Seth Rollins and Austin Theory promo.
* Tyson Kidd produced Becky Lynch vs. Bayley.
* Jason Jordan produced Kevin Owens & Seth Rollins vs. The Usos.
* Shane Helms produced both WWE Main Event matches.