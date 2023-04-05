wrestling / News
Producers For This Week’s WWE Raw
A new report has the list of producers for this week’s episode of WWE Raw. Fightful Select reports that the following producers worked Monday’s show:
* There was no producer listed for the Triple H segment.
* Michael Hayes produced Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes promo.
* Jamie Noble produced Rey Mysterio vs. Austin Theory.
* Jason Jordan produced Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. Street Profits.
* Abyss produced Seth Rollins promo.
* Abyss produced Bobby Lashley vs. Mustafa Ali.
* TJ Wilson produced Bianca Belair- Rhea Ripley promo.
* Shane Helms produced Miz-Matt Riddle promo.
* Michael Hayes produced Brock Lesnar/Cody Rhodes segment.
* Abyss produced Rick Boogs vs. Cedric Alexander for WWE Main Event.
* Adam Pearce produced Dexter Lumis vs. Bronson Reed for WWE Main Event.
