Producers For This Week’s WWE Raw

A new report has the list of producers who worked matches on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. Fightful Select reports that the following producers worked the show:

* Michael Hayes and Bobby Roode produced Sami Zayn vs. Damian Priest

* Shane Helms produced New Day vs. Viking Raiders.

* Jason Jordan produced Chad Gable vs. Ludwig Kaiser.

* Adam Pearce produced Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura.

* Abyss produced Tommaso Ciampa vs. Bronson Reed.

* Shawn Daivari produced the Rhea Ripley promo.

* TJ Wilson & Petey Williams produced Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark.

Main Event Tapings

* Shawn Daivari produced Katana Chance vs. Chelsea Green.

* Bobby Roode produced Akira Tozawa vs. JD McDonagh.