Producers For This Week’s WWE Raw
August 30, 2023
A new report has the list of producers who worked matches on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. Fightful Select reports that the following producers worked the show:
* Michael Hayes and Bobby Roode produced Sami Zayn vs. Damian Priest
* Shane Helms produced New Day vs. Viking Raiders.
* Jason Jordan produced Chad Gable vs. Ludwig Kaiser.
* Adam Pearce produced Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura.
* Abyss produced Tommaso Ciampa vs. Bronson Reed.
* Shawn Daivari produced the Rhea Ripley promo.
* TJ Wilson & Petey Williams produced Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark.
Main Event Tapings
* Shawn Daivari produced Katana Chance vs. Chelsea Green.
* Bobby Roode produced Akira Tozawa vs. JD McDonagh.
