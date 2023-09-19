wrestling / News
Producers For This Week’s WWE Raw
September 18, 2023 | Posted by
A new report has the list of producers who worked on matches for Monday’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that the following producers worked the show:
* Shawn Daivari produced Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio as well as Piper Niven & Chelsea Green vs. Zoey Stark & Shayna Baszler.
* Shane Helms produced Ricochet vs. Shinuke Nakamura
* Jason Jordan produced Chad Gable vs. Bronson Reed.
* Chris Park produced Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso.
* Adam Pearce produced Tommaso Ciampa vs. Giovanni Vinci
* Petey Williams produced Kofi vs. Ivar.
* TJ Wilson produced Natalya vs. Becky Lynch
