Producers For This Week’s WWE Raw

A new report has the list of producers who worked on matches for Monday’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that the following producers worked the show:

* Shawn Daivari produced Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio as well as Piper Niven & Chelsea Green vs. Zoey Stark & Shayna Baszler.

* Shane Helms produced Ricochet vs. Shinuke Nakamura

* Jason Jordan produced Chad Gable vs. Bronson Reed.

* Chris Park produced Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso.

* Adam Pearce produced Tommaso Ciampa vs. Giovanni Vinci

* Petey Williams produced Kofi vs. Ivar.

* TJ Wilson produced Natalya vs. Becky Lynch