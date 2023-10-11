wrestling / News
Producers For This Week’s WWE Raw
A new report has the list of producers for this week’s episode of WWE Raw. Fightful Select reports that the following people produced the matches and segments on the show:
* Abyss produced Seth Rollins’ promo.
* Petey Williams & Adam Pearce produced Kofi Kingston vs. Ivar.
* Jason Jordan produced Raquel Rodriguez vs. Nia Jax.
* Michael Hayes produced Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso.
* Shane Helms & Shawn Daivari were the producers for Ricochet vs. Chad Gable vs. Bronson Reed.
* Abyss & Nick Aldis produced Drew McIntyre vs. JD McDonagh.
* TJ Wilson was the producer for Becky Lynch vs. Tegan Nox.
* Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode produced Jey Uso & Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn.
