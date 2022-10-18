Producers For This Week’s WWE Raw

A new report has the list of producers for this week’s episode of WWE Raw. Fightful Select reports that the following producers worked on the show:

* Michael Hayes produced the opening segment with Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley.

* Petey Williams produced The OC vs. Alpha Academy.

* Shawn Daivari was the producer for Seth Rollins’ promo.

* Molly Holly produced Bianca Belair & Candice LeRae vs. Damage CTRL.

* Michael Hayes produced JBL’s promo and Baron Corbin vs. Dolph Ziggler.

* Jamie Noble was the producer forAJ Styles vs. Dominik Mysterio.

* Jason Jordan produced Dexter Lumis vs. The Miz.

* Adam Pearce produced Elias’ return promo.

* Adam Pearce produced the Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins US Title match.

* Shawn Daivari produced the WWE Main Event match between Duke Hudson and Cedric Alexander.

* Jason Jordan was the producer for Cameron Grimes and Akira Tozawa’s WWE Main Event bout.