wrestling / News
Producers For This Week’s WWE Raw
A new report has the list of producers for this week’s episode of WWE Raw. Fightful Select reports that the following producers worked on the show:
* Michael Hayes produced the opening segment with Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley.
* Petey Williams produced The OC vs. Alpha Academy.
* Shawn Daivari was the producer for Seth Rollins’ promo.
* Molly Holly produced Bianca Belair & Candice LeRae vs. Damage CTRL.
* Michael Hayes produced JBL’s promo and Baron Corbin vs. Dolph Ziggler.
* Jamie Noble was the producer forAJ Styles vs. Dominik Mysterio.
* Jason Jordan produced Dexter Lumis vs. The Miz.
* Adam Pearce produced Elias’ return promo.
* Adam Pearce produced the Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins US Title match.
* Shawn Daivari produced the WWE Main Event match between Duke Hudson and Cedric Alexander.
* Jason Jordan was the producer for Cameron Grimes and Akira Tozawa’s WWE Main Event bout.
More Trending Stories
- Triple H Discusses the Success of the White Rabbit Mystery Angle, Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return
- Jim Ross On His Excitement For Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return, If He Thinks Wyatt Had Interest In AEW
- EC3 Blames Vince McMahon For “Disregarded” Bliss Angle
- Carmella in Leopard Print Dress, Raquel Rodriguez, Maryse Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week