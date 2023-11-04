wrestling / News
Producers For This Week’s WWE Smackdown
November 4, 2023 | Posted by
A new report has the list of producers for this week’s WWE Smackdown. You can see the list below for the show, which was taped last Friday, per Fightful Select:
* Michael Hayes produced the LA Knight promo with Roman Reigns.
* Jason Jordan produced Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory.
* Adam Pearce & Molly Holly produced the various backstage segments.
* Molly Holly & Adam Pearce produced Charlotte Flair & Shotzi vs. Piper & Chelsea.
* Shane Helms produced the Logan Paul and Rey Mysterio weigh-in.
* Michael Hayes was the producer for the John Cena & Solo Sikoa segment.
* Kenny Dykstra produced Bianca Belair vs. Bayley.