A new report has the list of producers for this week’s WWE Smackdown. You can see the list below for the show, which was taped last Friday, per Fightful Select:

* Michael Hayes produced the LA Knight promo with Roman Reigns.

* Jason Jordan produced Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory.

* Adam Pearce & Molly Holly produced the various backstage segments.

* Molly Holly & Adam Pearce produced Charlotte Flair & Shotzi vs. Piper & Chelsea.

* Shane Helms produced the Logan Paul and Rey Mysterio weigh-in.

* Michael Hayes was the producer for the John Cena & Solo Sikoa segment.

* Kenny Dykstra produced Bianca Belair vs. Bayley.