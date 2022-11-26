Producers For This Week’s WWE Smackdown

A new report has the list of producers for this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. You can see the list below, per Fightful Select:

* TJ Wilson produced the Women’s WarGames in-ring promo.

* Shawn Daivari produced Butch vs. Santos Escobar.

* Jason Jordan was the producer for Bray Wyatt’s promo segment.

* Ken Doanne produced Hit Row vs. Viking Raiders.

* Adam Pearce was the producer for Ricochet vs. Braun Strowman.

* TJ Wilson produced the women’s WarGames interview, the backstage segment with Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler, Raquel Rodriguez, and Shotzi Blackheart, and their tag team match.

* Michael Hayes produced the WarGames Advantage Match pitting Drew McIntyre and Sheamus against Jimmy and Jey Uso.

* Kenn Doane produced Sonya Deville vs. Tiara James (dark match).

* Jason Jordan produced Braun Strowman vs. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci (dark match).

It was also noted that Becky Lynch’s return was not listed on the internal rundown of the show.