Producers For Tonight’s WWE Raw
November 13, 2023 | Posted by
A new report has the list of producers for tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that the following producers were assigned for tonight’s show:
* Abyss – produced the opening segment as well as Seth Rollins & Sami Zayn vs. JD McDonagh & Dominik Mysterio.
* Jason Jordan produced the Rhea Ripley and Zoey Stark promo.
* Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce produced Otis vs. Shinsuke Nakamura.
* TJ Wilson was the producer for Piper Niven vs. Tegan Nox.
* Shawn Daivari produced Tommaso Ciampa vs. Ludvig Kaiser.
* TJ Wilson produced Xia Li vs. Indi Hartwell.
* Petey Williams was the producer Ivar vs. The Miz.
* Michael Hayes and Bobby Roode produced Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso vs. Judgment Day.
