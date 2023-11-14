Producers For Tonight’s WWE Raw

A new report has the list of producers for tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that the following producers were assigned for tonight’s show:

* Abyss – produced the opening segment as well as Seth Rollins & Sami Zayn vs. JD McDonagh & Dominik Mysterio.

* Jason Jordan produced the Rhea Ripley and Zoey Stark promo.

* Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce produced Otis vs. Shinsuke Nakamura.

* TJ Wilson was the producer for Piper Niven vs. Tegan Nox.

* Shawn Daivari produced Tommaso Ciampa vs. Ludvig Kaiser.

* TJ Wilson produced Xia Li vs. Indi Hartwell.

* Petey Williams was the producer Ivar vs. The Miz.

* Michael Hayes and Bobby Roode produced Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso vs. Judgment Day.