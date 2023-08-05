Producers For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

A new report has the list of producers from tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. PWInsider reports that the following producers worked on the show:

* Chris Park produced LA Knight vs. Sheamus.

* Jason Jordan produced Butch and Ridge Holland vs. Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows.

* Adam Pearce produced Cameron Grimes vs. Austin Theory.

* Michael Hayes produced the Paul Heyman and Jey Uso segment.

* Shawn Daivari produced Zelina Vega vs. IYO SKY.

* Jason Jordan produced Solo Sikoa vs. Jey Uso.