Producers For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
August 4, 2023 | Posted by
A new report has the list of producers from tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. PWInsider reports that the following producers worked on the show:
* Chris Park produced LA Knight vs. Sheamus.
* Jason Jordan produced Butch and Ridge Holland vs. Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows.
* Adam Pearce produced Cameron Grimes vs. Austin Theory.
* Michael Hayes produced the Paul Heyman and Jey Uso segment.
* Shawn Daivari produced Zelina Vega vs. IYO SKY.
* Jason Jordan produced Solo Sikoa vs. Jey Uso.