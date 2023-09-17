wrestling / News
Producers For Friday’s WWE Smackdown
September 17, 2023 | Posted by
A new report has the list of producers who worked matches on Friday’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Fightful Select reports that the following producers worked the show:
* Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode produced AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor:
* Jason Jordan produced the LWO vs. Street Profits match.
* Jamie Noble produced LA Knight vs. The Miz.
* Kenny Dykstra & Molly Holly produced Asuka vs. Bayley.
* Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode produced the Grayson Waller Effect with John Cena.
* Adam Pearce produced the Mia Yim & Zelina vs. Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn dark match.
* Jason Jordan produced the John Cena & AJ Styles vs. Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa dark match, as well as the Alpha Academy vs. Viking Raiders dark match.
