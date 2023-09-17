Producers For Friday’s WWE Smackdown

A new report has the list of producers who worked matches on Friday’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Fightful Select reports that the following producers worked the show:

* Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode produced AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor:

* Jason Jordan produced the LWO vs. Street Profits match.

* Jamie Noble produced LA Knight vs. The Miz.

* Kenny Dykstra & Molly Holly produced Asuka vs. Bayley.

* Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode produced the Grayson Waller Effect with John Cena.

* Adam Pearce produced the Mia Yim & Zelina vs. Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn dark match.

* Jason Jordan produced the John Cena & AJ Styles vs. Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa dark match, as well as the Alpha Academy vs. Viking Raiders dark match.