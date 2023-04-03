wrestling / News
Producers From Last Week’s WWE Smackdown
April 3, 2023 | Posted by
A new report has the list of producers and some backstage notes from last week’s WWE Smackdown. Fightful Select reports that the following producers worked the show:
* Michael Hayes produced the Usos’ promo.
* Adam Pearce was the producer for Ricochet vs. Montez Ford vs. Chad Gable vs. Erik.
* Jason Jordan & Petey Williams produced the Andre the Giant Battle Royal.
* TJ Wilson was the producer for Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Sonya Deville.
* Abyss produced Drew McIntyre & Sheamus vs. Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser.
* Michael Hayes produced the promo between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns.
* Adam Pearce produced the Tegan Nox vs. Lacey Evans dark match.
More Trending Stories
- More On WWE Sale to Endeavor: Triple H to Kick Off RAW, Talent Told He’s Still In Charge Of Creative
- Vince McMahon Says That He Owns Up To All of His Mistakes, Says WWE Would Have Sold Even if Scandal Didn’t Happen
- More On WWE Sale to Endeavor: How Much Triple H Made, New Stock Symbol, More
- Details On Finish To Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns, How Long Ago It Was Planned, More