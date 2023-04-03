Producers From Last Week’s WWE Smackdown

A new report has the list of producers and some backstage notes from last week’s WWE Smackdown. Fightful Select reports that the following producers worked the show:

* Michael Hayes produced the Usos’ promo.

* Adam Pearce was the producer for Ricochet vs. Montez Ford vs. Chad Gable vs. Erik.

* Jason Jordan & Petey Williams produced the Andre the Giant Battle Royal.

* TJ Wilson was the producer for Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Sonya Deville.

* Abyss produced Drew McIntyre & Sheamus vs. Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser.

* Michael Hayes produced the promo between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns.

* Adam Pearce produced the Tegan Nox vs. Lacey Evans dark match.