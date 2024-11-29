wrestling / News
Producers From Taping For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
November 29, 2024 | Posted by
Tonight’s WWE Smackdown was taped last week, and a new report has the list of producers from the show. Friday night’s show was filmed last week as part of a double taping, and you can see the spoilers from the show here. The producers were, per Fightful Select:
* Abyss produced Chelsea Green vs. Zelina Vega for WWE Speed.
* Petey Williams produced the Women’s WarGames promo.
* Abyss produced Andrade vs. Shinsuke Nakamura.
* Bobby Roode produced Cody Rhodes vs. Carmelo Hayes.
* Jason Jordan produced the Women’s US Championship Tournament match of Michin vs. Lash Legend vs. Piper Niven.
* Michael Hayes produced the men’s WarGames Advantage match between Jey Uso and Jacob Fatu.
More Trending Stories
- Conflicting Reports on Health of Jade Cargill After WWE Injury Storyline
- Backstage Details On WWE Plans For Event at Netflix HQ, Expectations, More
- More Details On What Shows John Cena Will Work During Retirement Tour
- Paul Heyman Reveals That CM Punk Was Dragged Down in WWE Because of Perception of Him as a ‘Paul Heyman Guy’