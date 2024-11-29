Producers From Taping For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

Tonight’s WWE Smackdown was taped last week, and a new report has the list of producers from the show. Friday night’s show was filmed last week as part of a double taping, and you can see the spoilers from the show here. The producers were, per Fightful Select:

* Abyss produced Chelsea Green vs. Zelina Vega for WWE Speed.

* Petey Williams produced the Women’s WarGames promo.

* Abyss produced Andrade vs. Shinsuke Nakamura.

* Bobby Roode produced Cody Rhodes vs. Carmelo Hayes.

* Jason Jordan produced the Women’s US Championship Tournament match of Michin vs. Lash Legend vs. Piper Niven.

* Michael Hayes produced the men’s WarGames Advantage match between Jey Uso and Jacob Fatu.