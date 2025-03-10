wrestling / News
List of Producers For Last Friday’s Episode of WWE Smackdown
Fightful Select has a list of the producers for last Friday’s episode of WWE Smackdown, as well as some backstage notes.
* Michael Hayes produced the Randy Orton promo, as well as Braun Strowman vs. Solo Sikoa (with Bobby Roode). Cristian Scovell was the writer for the Orton segment.
* TJ Wilson produced Tiffany Stratton vs. Piper Niven.
* Shawn Daivari was the producer for Motor City Machine Guns vs. Pretty Deadly vs. Los Garza.
* Kenny Dykstra produced Michin vs. Chelsea Green.
* Abyss produced Jimmy Uso vs. Drew McIntyre.
* Jamie Noble produced LA Knight vs. Shinsuke Nakamura. There were rumors that Nakamura is leaving WWE, but no one Fightful spoke to had heard anything about that.
* Michael Kirshenbaum was the writer for Cody Rhodes’ promo.
