Fightful Select has a list of producers for last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown, which aired from the TD Garden in Boston. It was the highest grossing Smackdown ever in that market.

* Kenny Dykstra and Molly Holly produced Charlotte Flair & Shotzi vs. Damage CTRL

* Abyss produced LA Knight vs. Austin Theory.

* Jason Jordan produced Judgment Day vs. Brawling Brutes and the dark match of Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio.

* Michael Hayes produced AJ Styles vs. Jimmy Uso.

* Adam Pearce produced Michin and Zelina vs. Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn.