wrestling / News
WWE News: Producers For Last Night’s Hell in a Cell Matches, Lilian Garcia Interviews Braun Strowman
October 26, 2020 | Posted by
– The producers for the Hell in a Cell matches on last night’s PPV have been revealed according to a new report. PWInsider reports that the following producers worked on the matches:
* Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso: Michael Hayes.
* Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton: Chris Park (Abyss)
* Sasha Banks vs. Bayley – TJ Wilson (Tyson Kidd) and Pat Buck
– The first episode of Lilian Garcia’s Chasing Glory is now available on the WWE Network. The episode features Garcia interviewing Braun Strowman and is described as follows:
“Braun Strowman joins Lilian Garcia for an honest, unfiltered discussion about overcoming his failures and achieving his championship goals.”
