wrestling / News

WWE News: Producers For Last Night’s Hell in a Cell Matches, Lilian Garcia Interviews Braun Strowman

October 26, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sasha Banks Bayley Hell in a Cell

– The producers for the Hell in a Cell matches on last night’s PPV have been revealed according to a new report. PWInsider reports that the following producers worked on the matches:

* Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso: Michael Hayes.
* Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton: Chris Park (Abyss)
* Sasha Banks vs. Bayley – TJ Wilson (Tyson Kidd) and Pat Buck

– The first episode of Lilian Garcia’s Chasing Glory is now available on the WWE Network. The episode features Garcia interviewing Braun Strowman and is described as follows:

“Braun Strowman joins Lilian Garcia for an honest, unfiltered discussion about overcoming his failures and achieving his championship goals.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Braun Strowman, Lillian Garcia, WWE, WWE Hell in a Cell, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading