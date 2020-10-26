WWE News: Producers For Last Night’s Hell in a Cell Matches, Lilian Garcia Interviews Braun Strowman

– The producers for the Hell in a Cell matches on last night’s PPV have been revealed according to a new report. PWInsider reports that the following producers worked on the matches:

* Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso: Michael Hayes.

* Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton: Chris Park (Abyss)

* Sasha Banks vs. Bayley – TJ Wilson (Tyson Kidd) and Pat Buck

– The first episode of Lilian Garcia’s Chasing Glory is now available on the WWE Network. The episode features Garcia interviewing Braun Strowman and is described as follows: