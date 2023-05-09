– Fightful Select has details on the assigned producers for last night’s post-Backlash edition of WWE Raw. Here’s the producers who oversaw last night’s show:

* The Cody Rhodes promo segment was produced by Michael Hayes.

* Jason Jordan produced the World Heavyweight Championship Tournament Triple Threat Match featuring Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Damian Priest

* Kenny Dykstra was the producer on Otis vs. Mustafa Ali.

* Petey Williams was the producer on Dana Brooke vs. Rhea Ripley

* Adam Pearce was the producer for Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn against Imperium.

* Molly Holly produced Nikki Cross vs. Zoey Stark

* Peter Williams produced the promo segment with Trish Stratus, featuring the return of Becky Lynch.

* Shane Helms produced the Xavier Woods vs. Dominik Mysterio match.

* The World Heavyweight Title Tournament semifinals matchup with Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins was produced by Jamie Noble.

* Additionally, Molly Holly produced the Roxanne Perez vs. Emma match taped for WWE Main Event.

* The WWE Main Event Akira Tozawa vs. Nathan Frazer match was produced by Kenny Dykstra.

Last night’s WWE Raw was held in Jacksonville, Florida.