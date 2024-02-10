List of Producers For Last Night’s WWE Smackdown and Backstage Notes

Fightful Select has a list of the producers for last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown, as well as several backstage notes.

* Nick Aldis produced the dark match of Cedric Alexander vs. Gable Steveson.

* Jason Jordan produced DIY vs. Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate, and the dark matches Ricochet vs. GUNTHER and Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa. Rhodes was originally listed as facing Jimmy Uso.

* Abyss produced the opening segment with Triple H, Nick Aldis & Adam Pearce.

* TJ Wilson produced Bianca Belair vs. Michin and the Bayley, Dakota Kai & Damage CTRL segment.

* Michael Hayes & Shane Helms produced Sami Zayn vs. Randy Orton.

* The Cedric Alexander and Ashante “Thee” Adonis video was originally planned to air on Smackdown instead of as a digital exclusive.