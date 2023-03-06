wrestling / News
Producers For Last Week’s AEW Dynamite & Rampage
A new report has the producer list for last week’s AEW Dynamite and Rampage taping. According to Fightful Select, the following names produced the corresponding segments and matches for the shows:
Dynamite
* Dustin Rhodes produced Orange Cassidy vs. Big Bill.
* Christopher Daniels was the producer for the Elite’s promo.
* Christopher Daniels and Sonjay Dutt produced the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match.
* Jerry Lynn produced Chris Jericho vs. Peter Avalon.
* BJ Whitmer was the producer for Christian Cage’s promo.
* Serpentico produced Matt Hardy vs. Hook.
* BJ Whitmer produced Toni Storm vs. Riho.
* Tony Khan & Pat Buck were the producers for the Revolution Tag Team Battle Royale.
* Pat Buck produced Bryan Danielson’s promo.
Rampage
* Christopher Daniels produced Aussie Open vs. Top Flight vs. BCC vs. Dark Order:
* BJ Whitmer produced Emi Sakura vs. Riho.
* Pat Buck was the producer for Serpentico vs. Will Hobbs.
* Pat Buck & Jerry Lynn produced Mogul Affiliates vs. Keith Lee & Dustin Rhodes.
