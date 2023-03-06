Producers For Last Week’s AEW Dynamite & Rampage

A new report has the producer list for last week’s AEW Dynamite and Rampage taping. According to Fightful Select, the following names produced the corresponding segments and matches for the shows:

Dynamite

* Dustin Rhodes produced Orange Cassidy vs. Big Bill.

* Christopher Daniels was the producer for the Elite’s promo.

* Christopher Daniels and Sonjay Dutt produced the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match.

* Jerry Lynn produced Chris Jericho vs. Peter Avalon.

* BJ Whitmer was the producer for Christian Cage’s promo.

* Serpentico produced Matt Hardy vs. Hook.

* BJ Whitmer produced Toni Storm vs. Riho.

* Tony Khan & Pat Buck were the producers for the Revolution Tag Team Battle Royale.

* Pat Buck produced Bryan Danielson’s promo.

Rampage

* Christopher Daniels produced Aussie Open vs. Top Flight vs. BCC vs. Dark Order:

* BJ Whitmer produced Emi Sakura vs. Riho.

* Pat Buck was the producer for Serpentico vs. Will Hobbs.

* Pat Buck & Jerry Lynn produced Mogul Affiliates vs. Keith Lee & Dustin Rhodes.