Producers For Last Week’s WWE Raw & Smackdown

A new report has the list of producers for last week’s episodes of WWE Raw and Smackdown. Fightful Select reports that the following producers worked on matches for the two shows, including the WWE Main Event tapings:

Raw

* Jamie Noble produced Edge’s promo.

* Petey Williams & Adam Pearce were the producers for the New Day vs. Street Profits vs. Los Lotharios vs. Alpha Academy match, which saw Braun Strowman return.

* Molly Holly produced Boujee & Badass vs. Nikki ASH & Doudrop.

* Shane Helms produced Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory.

* Jamie Noble was the producer for Rey Mysterio vs. Damian Priest.

* Jason Jordan & Michael Hayes produced the Steel Cage match between Bobby Lashley and The Miz.

* Jason Jordan produced Mustafa Ali vs. T-Bar was filmed for WWE Main Event.

* Adam Pearce produced Reggie vs. Shelton Benjamin, which was originally planned to be Benjamin vs. Cedric Alexander.

Smackdown

* Kenny Dykstra produced Ricochet vs. Drew Gulak, which was the dark match.

* Jason Jordan produced the Brawling Brutes vs. Imperium.

* Abyss was the producer for the Usos, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn, and Drew McIntyre promo segment.

* Kenny Dykstra produced Boujee & Badass vs. Toxic Attraction.

* Tyson Kidd produced the women’s #1 Contender Fatal Five-Way that Ronda Rousey won.

* Adam Pearce was the producer for Street Profits & Hit Row vs. Maximum Male Models & Los Lotharios.

* Jason Jordan produced the Alpha Academy & Braun Strowman segment.

* Abyss produced Drew McIntyre vs.. Solo Sikoa.

* Jason Jordan produced the Street Profits vs. Usos dark match main event. Jordan tripled up on producing segments for the show due to producer cutbacks.