A new report has the list of producers for last week’s WWE Raw, Smackdown, & Main Event matches. Fightful reports that the following people produced the matches listed:

Raw

* Adam Pearce produced Bobby Lashley vs. Omos

* Abyss produced Mustafa Ali vs. Veer

* Michael Hayes & Curtis Axel produced Riddle vs. Jimmy Uso

* Jamie Noble & Ariya Daivari produced AJ Styles & Finn Balor

* Molly Holly produced Alexa Bliss vs. Sonya Deville

* Shawn Daivari produced Ezekiel vs. Chad Gable

* Petey Williams & Kenny Dykstra produced Becky Lynch vs. Asuka

Smackdown

* Michael Hayes produced Roman Reigns promo

* Abyss & Curtis Axel produced Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Sami Zayn

* Adam Pearce produced Happy Talk

* Kenny Dykstra produced Gunther vs. Drew Gulak

* Shane Helms produced RKBro promo

* Petey Williams produced Raquel Rodriguez vs. Shotzi

* Jamie Noble & Ariya Daivari produced Xavier Woods vs. Butch

* Michael Hayes & Shane Helms produced Usos vs. RKBro

* Ariya Daivari produced the Viking Raiders vs. Jinder Mahal & Shanky pre-show dark match.

* Jason Jordan produced the Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley dark match main event

WWE Main Event

* Ariya Daivari produced Street Profits vs. Apollo Crews & Commander Azeez

* Curtis Axel produced Reggie vs. Ciampa