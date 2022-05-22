wrestling / News
Producers For Last Week’s WWE Raw, Smackdown, & Main Event
A new report has the list of producers for last week’s WWE Raw, Smackdown, & Main Event matches. Fightful reports that the following people produced the matches listed:
Raw
* Adam Pearce produced Bobby Lashley vs. Omos
* Abyss produced Mustafa Ali vs. Veer
* Michael Hayes & Curtis Axel produced Riddle vs. Jimmy Uso
* Jamie Noble & Ariya Daivari produced AJ Styles & Finn Balor
* Molly Holly produced Alexa Bliss vs. Sonya Deville
* Shawn Daivari produced Ezekiel vs. Chad Gable
* Petey Williams & Kenny Dykstra produced Becky Lynch vs. Asuka
Smackdown
* Michael Hayes produced Roman Reigns promo
* Abyss & Curtis Axel produced Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Sami Zayn
* Adam Pearce produced Happy Talk
* Kenny Dykstra produced Gunther vs. Drew Gulak
* Shane Helms produced RKBro promo
* Petey Williams produced Raquel Rodriguez vs. Shotzi
* Jamie Noble & Ariya Daivari produced Xavier Woods vs. Butch
* Michael Hayes & Shane Helms produced Usos vs. RKBro
* Ariya Daivari produced the Viking Raiders vs. Jinder Mahal & Shanky pre-show dark match.
* Jason Jordan produced the Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley dark match main event
WWE Main Event
* Ariya Daivari produced Street Profits vs. Apollo Crews & Commander Azeez
* Curtis Axel produced Reggie vs. Ciampa