Fightful Select has a list of the producers, match times and referees for tonight’s WWE Elimination Chamber event in Toronto.

* The Women’s Elimination Chamber is planned to go for forty minutes. Daphanie LaShaunn will be the referee inside, while Ryan Tran, Danilo Anfibio, Jason Ayers and Dan Engler are outside. Petey Williams, Jason Jordan, TJ Wilson and Kenny Dykstra are the producers.

* Tiffany Stratton & Trish Stratus vs. Nia Jax and Candice LeRae is scheduled for fifteen minutes. Dan Engler is the referee. TJ Wilson is the producer.

* Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn will go for twenty-five minutes. Rod Zapata is the referee. Michael Hayes is the producer.

* The Men’s Elimination Chamber is planned to go for forty minutes. Chad Patton will be the referee inside, while Eddie Orengo, Jason Ayers, Danilo Anfibio and Rod Zapata are outside. Michael Hayes, Bobby Roode, Jamie Noble and Shane Helms are the producers.

* A producer has not been assigned to the Rock and Cody Rhodes segment. Ed Koskey and Brian Parise are the writers. It’s scheduled to go for fifteen minutes.