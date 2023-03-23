Producers & Notes From This Week’s AEW Dynamite

A new report has the list of producers for this week’s AEW Dynamite. Fightful Select reports that the following producers worked on segments for the show:

AEW Dynamite Producers, Backstage News, More | Live Events Reports

* Pat Buck & Sarah Stock produced Orange Cassidy, Sting & Darby Allin vs. Kip Sabian, Butcher & Blade.

* Jerry Lynn produced Top Flight vs. The Gunns.

* QT Marshall produced Stokely Hathaway vs. Hook.

* Dean Malenko produced Jon Moxley vs. Stu Grayson.

* BJ Whitmer produced Skye Blue vs. Toni Storm.

* Christopher Daniels produced El Hijo Del Vikingo vs. Kenny Omega.

The report also noted that Jamie Hayter and MJF were not at Dynamite. Hayter was rectifying a visa issue as previously reported, while MJF was doing some meetings in Los Angeles.