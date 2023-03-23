wrestling / News
Producers & Notes From This Week’s AEW Dynamite
A new report has the list of producers for this week’s AEW Dynamite. Fightful Select reports that the following producers worked on segments for the show:
* Pat Buck & Sarah Stock produced Orange Cassidy, Sting & Darby Allin vs. Kip Sabian, Butcher & Blade.
* Jerry Lynn produced Top Flight vs. The Gunns.
* QT Marshall produced Stokely Hathaway vs. Hook.
* Dean Malenko produced Jon Moxley vs. Stu Grayson.
* BJ Whitmer produced Skye Blue vs. Toni Storm.
* Christopher Daniels produced El Hijo Del Vikingo vs. Kenny Omega.
The report also noted that Jamie Hayter and MJF were not at Dynamite. Hayter was rectifying a visa issue as previously reported, while MJF was doing some meetings in Los Angeles.
