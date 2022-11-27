wrestling / News
Producers For Tonight’s Survivor Series (Spoilers)
A new report has the list of producers for tonight’s Survivor Series episode, which you can see below (per Fightful Select).
* The Women’s WarGames Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, & IYO SKY), Nikki Cross & Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Michin (Mia Yim), & Becky Lynch was produced by TJ Wilson and Pete Williams.
* Jason Jordan served as producer for the AJ Styles (w/ Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, and Michin) vs. Finn Balor (w/ Judgement Day’s Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, and Damien Priest) match.
* The producers for WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship with Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi were Jason Jordan and Brian Kendrick.
* Adam Pearce produced the WWE United States Championship bout involving Seth Rollins, Austin Theory, & Bobby Lashley.
* The Men’s WarGames match pitting The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, & Sami Zayn) against The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, & Butch), Drew McIntyre, & Kevin Owens was produced by Michael Hayes and Shane Helms.
