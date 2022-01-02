wrestling / News
Producers Revealed For WWE Day 1 Matches
January 2, 2022 | Posted by
WWE Day 1 is in the books, and a new report has revealed who produced each match. Fightful Select reports that the producers for the show were as follows:
* WWE Title Match: Jamie Noble.
* Raw Women’s Title Match: TJ Wilson
* Edge vs. The Miz: Adam Pearce & Michael Hayes
* Raw Tag Team Title Match: Shane Helms & Kenny Dykstra
* Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss: Abyss
* Smackdown Tag Team Titles Match: Shawn Daivari
