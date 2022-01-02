wrestling / News

Producers Revealed For WWE Day 1 Matches

January 2, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Day 1 is in the books, and a new report has revealed who produced each match. Fightful Select reports that the producers for the show were as follows:

* WWE Title Match: Jamie Noble.

* Raw Women’s Title Match: TJ Wilson

* Edge vs. The Miz: Adam Pearce & Michael Hayes

* Raw Tag Team Title Match: Shane Helms & Kenny Dykstra

* Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss: Abyss

* Smackdown Tag Team Titles Match: Shawn Daivari

