Producers Revealed For WWE Day 1 Matches

WWE Day 1 is in the books, and a new report has revealed who produced each match. Fightful Select reports that the producers for the show were as follows:

* WWE Title Match: Jamie Noble.

* Raw Women’s Title Match: TJ Wilson

* Edge vs. The Miz: Adam Pearce & Michael Hayes

* Raw Tag Team Title Match: Shane Helms & Kenny Dykstra

* Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss: Abyss

* Smackdown Tag Team Titles Match: Shawn Daivari

