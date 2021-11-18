Producers Revealed For This Week’s WWE Raw Matches & Segments

A new report has details on who produced what from this week’s episode of Raw. Fightful Select has the following details on the producers from the show:

* Jamie Noble & Shawn Daivari produced Big E.’s promo and related matches.

* Pat Buck & Molly Holly produced Bianca Belair vs. Tamina.

* Tyson Kidd produced the Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan segment.

* Shane Helms and Jimmy Wang Yang produced Alpha Academy vs. Street Profits.

* Abyss produced Finn Balor vs. Kevin Owens.