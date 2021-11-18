wrestling / News
Producers Revealed For This Week’s WWE Raw Matches & Segments
November 18, 2021 | Posted by
A new report has details on who produced what from this week’s episode of Raw. Fightful Select has the following details on the producers from the show:
* Jamie Noble & Shawn Daivari produced Big E.’s promo and related matches.
* Pat Buck & Molly Holly produced Bianca Belair vs. Tamina.
* Tyson Kidd produced the Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan segment.
* Shane Helms and Jimmy Wang Yang produced Alpha Academy vs. Street Profits.
* Abyss produced Finn Balor vs. Kevin Owens.
