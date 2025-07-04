Fightful Select has a list of producers for last night’s episode of TNA Impact on AXS TV, as well as the Xplosion matches from that taping. You can our report of the episode here.

* Jazz produced Rosemary vs. Dani Luna for Xplosion, The IInspiration vs. Tessa Blanchard & Victoria Crawford and Masha Slamovich vs. Killer Kelly.

* Sami Callihan produced JDC vs. Jack Price for Xplosion.

* Tommy Dreamer and Delirious produced the Cedric Alexander segment, as well as the segment with Kazarian, Joe Hendry, Mike Santana and Trick Williams.

* Ace Steel produced Eddie Edwards vs. Matt Cardona.

* Lance Storm produced Trey Miguel vs. Nic Nemeth.