Producers From Tonight’s Raw and Smackdown Holiday Tour Shows
December 27, 2021
A new report has the list of which producers worked tonight’s Raw as well as the Smackdown holiday tour. PWInsider reports that Jason Jordan was in charge of the producing team on tonight’s show and that Chris Park, Shane Helms, Molly Holly, and Petey Williams were working as producers on the episode.
The site also notes that Jordan and Helms produced Sunday night’s live event in Madison Square Garden. Meanwhile, TJ Wilson and Ken Doane are doing the producing work on the Smackdown live events.
