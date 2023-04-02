A new report has the list of producers for WrestleMania 39 night two. Fightful Select reports that the following producers are set for tonight’s matches:

* Jason Jordan & Adam Pearce are producing Brock Lesnar vs. Omos.

* Petey Williams are producers for the Women’s Showcase Tag Team Match.

* Abyss is the producer for Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. Gunther.

* TJ Wilson is listed as producer for Bianca Belair vs. Asuka.

* Michael Hayes is the producer for a Miz and Snoop Dogg segment.

* Jamie Noble is listed as the producer for Edge vs. Finn Balor.

* Michael Hayes is the listed producer for Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns.