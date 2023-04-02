wrestling / News
List Of Producers For WrestleMania 39 Night Two
April 2, 2023 | Posted by
A new report has the list of producers for WrestleMania 39 night two. Fightful Select reports that the following producers are set for tonight’s matches:
* Jason Jordan & Adam Pearce are producing Brock Lesnar vs. Omos.
* Petey Williams are producers for the Women’s Showcase Tag Team Match.
* Abyss is the producer for Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. Gunther.
* TJ Wilson is listed as producer for Bianca Belair vs. Asuka.
* Michael Hayes is the producer for a Miz and Snoop Dogg segment.
* Jamie Noble is listed as the producer for Edge vs. Finn Balor.
* Michael Hayes is the listed producer for Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns.