Producers & Writers For This Week’s WWE Raw
September 17, 2024
A new report has the list of producers and writers for this week’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that the following people worked on Monday’s show:
* Alexandra Williams was a writer on CM Punk’s promo.
* Abyss produced Sheamus vs. Pete Dunne.
* TJ Wilson was the producer for Natalya vs. Zoey Stark.
* Brian Parise is listed as a writer for Jey Uso’s promo.
* Jamie Noble produced New Day vs. Judgment Day.
* Kenny Dykstra produced Braun Strowman vs. Bronson Reed.
* Cristian Scovell was a writer for the Sami Zayn promo.
* Jason Jordan produced Bianca Belair vs. IYO Sky.
* Michael Hayes and Molly Holly produced Dominik Mysterio vs. Damian Priest.
* Shawn Daivari produced Sol Ruca vs. Alba Fyre and Gallus vs. Alpha Academy for WWE Main Event.