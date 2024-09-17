Producers & Writers For This Week’s WWE Raw

A new report has the list of producers and writers for this week’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that the following people worked on Monday’s show:

* Alexandra Williams was a writer on CM Punk’s promo.

* Abyss produced Sheamus vs. Pete Dunne.

* TJ Wilson was the producer for Natalya vs. Zoey Stark.

* Brian Parise is listed as a writer for Jey Uso’s promo.

* Jamie Noble produced New Day vs. Judgment Day.

* Kenny Dykstra produced Braun Strowman vs. Bronson Reed.

* Cristian Scovell was a writer for the Sami Zayn promo.

* Jason Jordan produced Bianca Belair vs. IYO Sky.

* Michael Hayes and Molly Holly produced Dominik Mysterio vs. Damian Priest.

* Shawn Daivari produced Sol Ruca vs. Alba Fyre and Gallus vs. Alpha Academy for WWE Main Event.