Producers For Last Night’s WWE Backlash Matches
May 7, 2023 | Posted by
A new report has the list of producers from last night’s WWE Backlash PPV. PWInsider reports that the following people produced the matches on the show:
* TJ Wilson produced Bianca Belair vs. IYO SKY.
* Adam Pearce produced Seth Rollins vs. Omos,
* Chris Park produced Bronson Reed vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory.
* Jamie Noble and Brian Kendrick produced Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest.
* Shawn Daivari produced Rhea Ripley vs. Zelina Vega.
* Jason-Jordan produced Bloodline vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn & Matt Riddle.
* Michael Hayes produced Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes.