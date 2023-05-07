Producers For Last Night’s WWE Backlash Matches

A new report has the list of producers from last night’s WWE Backlash PPV. PWInsider reports that the following people produced the matches on the show:

* TJ Wilson produced Bianca Belair vs. IYO SKY.

* Adam Pearce produced Seth Rollins vs. Omos,

* Chris Park produced Bronson Reed vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory.

* Jamie Noble and Brian Kendrick produced Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest.

* Shawn Daivari produced Rhea Ripley vs. Zelina Vega.

* Jason-Jordan produced Bloodline vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn & Matt Riddle.

* Michael Hayes produced Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes.