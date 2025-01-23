wrestling / News
Producers For This Week’s WWE Raw
January 22, 2025 | Posted by
A new report has the list of producers for this week’s episode of WWE Raw. Fightful Select reports that the following producers worked matches and segments on the show:
* Michael Hayes produced Jey Uso’s promo with Gunther.
* Shawn Daivari & Shane Helms produced Rey Mysterio vs. Kofi Kingston.
* Jason Jordan produced Bayley vs. Nia Jax.
* Bobby Roode & Jamie Noble produced Penta vs. Pete Dunne.
* Petey Williams produced Damage CTRL vs. Pure Fusion Collective.
* Abyss produced Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre.
* Abyss produced the Cody Rhodes vs. Carmelo Hayes dark match.
* Molly Holly produced Ivy Nile vs. Natalya for WWE Main Event.
* Adam Pearce produced Akira Tozawa vs. JD McDonagh for WWE Main Event.