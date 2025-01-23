Producers For This Week’s WWE Raw

A new report has the list of producers for this week’s episode of WWE Raw. Fightful Select reports that the following producers worked matches and segments on the show:

* Michael Hayes produced Jey Uso’s promo with Gunther.

* Shawn Daivari & Shane Helms produced Rey Mysterio vs. Kofi Kingston.

* Jason Jordan produced Bayley vs. Nia Jax.

* Bobby Roode & Jamie Noble produced Penta vs. Pete Dunne.

* Petey Williams produced Damage CTRL vs. Pure Fusion Collective.

* Abyss produced Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre.

* Abyss produced the Cody Rhodes vs. Carmelo Hayes dark match.

* Molly Holly produced Ivy Nile vs. Natalya for WWE Main Event.

* Adam Pearce produced Akira Tozawa vs. JD McDonagh for WWE Main Event.