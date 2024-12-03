Producers & Writers For Last Night’s WWE Raw

A new report has the list of producers for last night’s episode of WWE Raw. Fightful Select reports that the following producers worked on the show:

* Abyss produced the CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso segment.

* Kenny Dykstra produced the R-Truth vs. Pete Dunne match

* Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode were the producers for Sami Zayn vs. Seth Rollins

* Kenny Dykstra produced Natalya vs. Alba Fyre for WWE Main Event

* Adam Pearce produced Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro vs. American Made for WWE Main Event

* Shawn Daivari produced the two dark matches of Naomi vs. Nia Jax and Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa

The report does not list the producers for Katana Chance vs. Dakota Kai vs. Shayna Baszler, Damage CTRL vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez, or Gunther vs. Dominik Mysterio. It does note however that Ben Saccoccio and Kari Hansen wrote the New Day segment and Alexandra Williams wrote the opening segment promos. Williams is typically the writer assigned to CM Punk’s segments.