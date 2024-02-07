wrestling / News
Producers From This Week’s WWE Raw
A new report has the producers for the matches and segments from this week’s WWE Raw. Fightful Select reports that the following producers worked Monday’s show:
* Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode produced the opening segment with Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre
* Jason Jordan was the producer for the Fatal Four Way Tag Title Qualifier.
* Petey Williams produced Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler.
* Adam Pearce produced Akira Tozawa & Maxxine Dupri vs. Ivar & Valhalla.
* Hayes & Roode produced The Miz vs. JD McDonagh.
* Adam Pearce produced the Gunther & Jey Uso segment.
* Kenny Dykstra & Molly Holly produced Katana Chance & Kayden Carter vs. The Kabuki Warriors.
* Jamie Noble produced Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura.
* Molly Holly produced Tegan Nox & Natalya vs. Piper Niven & Chelsea Green for WWE Main Event, while Bobby Roode produced Apollo Crews vs. Bronson Reed for the same show.
