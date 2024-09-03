Producers For This Week’s WWE Raw

A new report has the list of producers for Monday’s episode of WWE Raw. Fightful Select reports that the following producers worked on the show:

* TJ Wilson produced the opening segment with Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, and Dominik Mysterio.

* Jason Jordan produced American Made vs. Alpha Academy.

* Abyss was the producer for CM Punk’s promo and Drew McIntyre’s attack.

* Shawn Daivari produced Dragon Lee vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. Dominik Mysterio.

* WIlson produced Damage CTRL vs. Unholy Union.

* Abyss produced Braun Strowman vs. Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser.

* Jamie Noble was the producer for Damian Priest & Jey Uso vs. Judgment Day.

* Molly Holly produced Dante Chen vs. Skylor Clifton and Malik Blade vs. Riley Osborne for WWE Main Event.