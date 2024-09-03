wrestling / News
Producers For This Week’s WWE Raw
September 3, 2024 | Posted by
A new report has the list of producers for Monday’s episode of WWE Raw. Fightful Select reports that the following producers worked on the show:
* TJ Wilson produced the opening segment with Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, and Dominik Mysterio.
* Jason Jordan produced American Made vs. Alpha Academy.
* Abyss was the producer for CM Punk’s promo and Drew McIntyre’s attack.
* Shawn Daivari produced Dragon Lee vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. Dominik Mysterio.
* WIlson produced Damage CTRL vs. Unholy Union.
* Abyss produced Braun Strowman vs. Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser.
* Jamie Noble was the producer for Damian Priest & Jey Uso vs. Judgment Day.
* Molly Holly produced Dante Chen vs. Skylor Clifton and Malik Blade vs. Riley Osborne for WWE Main Event.
More Trending Stories
- Booker T Names His Pick for Best Wrestler in the World Right Now
- Kevin Nash Recalls Memories of Sid Vicious, Sid’s Friendship With Scott Hall
- Note On Backstage Reactions To WWE Having Lighter House Show Schedule
- Cody Rhodes Says Fans Would Be More Angry If They Knew The Real WWE WrestleMania 40 Plan For Him