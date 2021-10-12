Producers For WWE Raw Matches Reportedly Revealed

A new report has revealed some of the producers for matches from last night’s WWE Raw. Fightful Select reports that the matches and segments had producers as follows:

* The main event match of E & Drew McIntyre vs. The Usos, as well as the opening segment, were produced by Michael Hayes and Abyss.

* D-Von Dudley produced the King of the Ring tournament match between Xavier Woods and Ricochet.

* Molly Holly produced the Queen’s Crown tournament match pitting Shayna Baszler against Dana Brooke.

* Austin Theory’s win over Jeff Hardy was produced by Shane Helms.