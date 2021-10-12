wrestling / News
Producers For WWE Raw Matches Reportedly Revealed
October 12, 2021 | Posted by
A new report has revealed some of the producers for matches from last night’s WWE Raw. Fightful Select reports that the matches and segments had producers as follows:
* The main event match of E & Drew McIntyre vs. The Usos, as well as the opening segment, were produced by Michael Hayes and Abyss.
* D-Von Dudley produced the King of the Ring tournament match between Xavier Woods and Ricochet.
* Molly Holly produced the Queen’s Crown tournament match pitting Shayna Baszler against Dana Brooke.
* Austin Theory’s win over Jeff Hardy was produced by Shane Helms.
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan Announces Live ‘Buy-In’ Special for This Friday’s AEW Rampage With Danielson vs. Fish
- Possible Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar Spoiler For WWE Crown Jewel
- Chelsea Green Says Tessa Blanchard Tried To Enter At All In With Impact Knockouts Title
- Matt Riddle’s Wife Claims He Moved Away From His Family