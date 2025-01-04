wrestling / News
Producers For This Week’s WWE Smackdown
January 4, 2025 | Posted by
A new report has the list of producers for this week’s WWE Smackdown. PWInsider reports that the following producers worked Friday’s show:
* Shawn Daivari produced the opening segment with Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens.
* Jamie Noble produced Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Andrade.
* Shane Helms and Ken Doane produced Piper Niven vs. Michin.
* Bobby Roode was the producer for DIY vs. The Motor City Machine Guns.
* TJ Wilson produced Nia Jax vs. Naomi.
* Michael Hayes produced The Bloodline vs. Sami Zayn & Braun Strow & Jimmy Uso as well as the Paul Heyman & Solo Sikoa segment.
* Nick Aldis produced Candice LaRae vs. Natalya for WWE Speed.