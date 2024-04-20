wrestling / News

Producers For This Week’s WWE Smackdown

April 20, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Tama Tonga Kevin Owens WWE Smackdown 4-19-24 Image Credit: WWE

A new report has the list of producers for this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Fightful Select reports that the following producers worked on the show:

* Bobby Roode produced LA Knight vs. AJ Styles.

* Jamie Noble was the producer for the WWE Tag Team Championships presentation.

* Jamie Noble & Nick Aldis produced the #1 contender’s match for the WWE Tag Team Championships.

* Jason Jordan & Bobby Roode produced Solo Sikoa’s promo.

* Shane Helms was the producer for Carlito vs. Santos Escobar.

* Jason Jordan produced Bayley vs. Naomi.

* Nick Aldis produced the Ashante Thee Adonis & Cedric Alexander dark match.

* Jason Jordan produced the Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. Austin Theory & Grayson Waller dark match.

