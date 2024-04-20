wrestling / News
Producers For This Week’s WWE Smackdown
April 20, 2024 | Posted by
A new report has the list of producers for this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Fightful Select reports that the following producers worked on the show:
* Bobby Roode produced LA Knight vs. AJ Styles.
* Jamie Noble was the producer for the WWE Tag Team Championships presentation.
* Jamie Noble & Nick Aldis produced the #1 contender’s match for the WWE Tag Team Championships.
* Jason Jordan & Bobby Roode produced Solo Sikoa’s promo.
* Shane Helms was the producer for Carlito vs. Santos Escobar.
* Jason Jordan produced Bayley vs. Naomi.
* Nick Aldis produced the Ashante Thee Adonis & Cedric Alexander dark match.
* Jason Jordan produced the Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. Austin Theory & Grayson Waller dark match.
More Trending Stories
- Note On Possible WWE Storyline & Faction For The Creed Brothers (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Tony Khan Weighs In On Warning From Oklahoma Athletic Commission Over Nyla Rose Match
- Backstage Update on WWE’s Plans for WrestleMania 41, Possible Move to March or May
- Jim Ross Recalls Dustin Rhodes Being Fired From WCW For Not Following No-Blood Policy