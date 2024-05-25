wrestling / News
Producers For This Week’s WWE Smackdown
A new report has the list of producers for Friday’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Fightful Select reports that the following producers worked matches on the show:
Smackdown
* TJ Wilson produced Bianca Belair vs. Nia Jax.
* Jamie Noble produced LA Knight & Street Profts vs. A-Town Down Under & Carmelo Hayes.
* Shane Helms produced Cody Rhodes’ promo.
* Shawn Daivari and Molly Holly was the producer for Bayley vs. Chelsea Green.
* No word on who produced Randy Orton vs. Tama Tonga.
WWE Speed
* Shawn Daivari produced Tommaso Ciampa vs. Ludwig Kaiser
Dark Matches
* Jamie Noble produced Randy Orton vs. The Bloodline.
* Shawn Daivari was the producer for Sami Zayn vs. Otis.
* Shawn Daivari produced Sami Zayn & Cody Rhodes vs. Alpha Academy.