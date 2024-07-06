wrestling / News

Producers For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

July 5, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Logo Image Credit: WWE

A new report has the list of producers for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Fightful Select reports that following producers worked matches on the show:

Smackdown

* Jamie Noble produced the Men’s Money in the Bank segment.
* Jason Jordan and Molly Holly produced Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell.
* Jordan produced the Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens and Randy Orton promo.
* Shane Helms was the producer for Bayley vs. Piper Niven.
* Jamie Noble produced the WWE Tag Team Championship match between DIY and A-Town Down Under.

WWE Speed

* Nick Aldis produced Angelo Dawkins vs. Baron Corbin.

Dark Matches
* Aldis produced Tegan Nox vs. Blair Davenport.
* Jordan produced IYO Sky vs. Naomi and Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable.

