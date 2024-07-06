wrestling / News
Producers For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
July 5, 2024 | Posted by
A new report has the list of producers for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Fightful Select reports that following producers worked matches on the show:
Smackdown
* Jamie Noble produced the Men’s Money in the Bank segment.
* Jason Jordan and Molly Holly produced Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell.
* Jordan produced the Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens and Randy Orton promo.
* Shane Helms was the producer for Bayley vs. Piper Niven.
* Jamie Noble produced the WWE Tag Team Championship match between DIY and A-Town Down Under.
WWE Speed
* Nick Aldis produced Angelo Dawkins vs. Baron Corbin.