Fightful Select has a list of producers for last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown in Glendale, AZ, as well as backstage notes.

* Robert Roode produced the dark match between Cameron Grimes and Ashante Thee Adonis.

* Jason Jordan produced the dark match between Becky Lynch and Zoey Stark, as well as Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar vs. The Street Profits.

* Jamie Noble produced the John Cena, AJ Styles and Bloodline segment that opened the show, as well as the segment with Cena and the Bloodline that closed it.

* Kenny Dykstra and Molly Holly produced Asuka vs. IYO SKY.

* Adam Pearce and Robert Roode produced Brawling Brutes vs. Grayson Waller and Austin Theory.

As previously reported, LA Knight was set to appear in the main event segment of the show, but was sent home when he tested positive for COVID-19. He was also set for a dark match, which would have featured Knight and John Cena against the Street Profits.

It was also noted that Johnny Gargano was at WWE HQ this past week for unknown reasons.