Producers For Last Week’s WWE Smackdown

A new report has the list of producers for last Friday’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Fightful Select reports that the following producers worked the show:

* Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode produced the Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens & Bloodline promo.

* Jason Jordan produced Bayley vs. Naomi.

* Shane Helms was the producer for Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes.

* Petey Williams produced Michin vs. Piper Niven.

* Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode produced Randy Orton & Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline.

* Nick Aldis produced the Kairi Sane vs. Chelsea Green dark match.

* Jason Jordan produced the Zelina vs. Liv Morgan and Cody Rhodes vs. Austin Theory dark matches.

* Nick Aldis was the producer for the WWE Speed match between Naomi and IYO SKY.