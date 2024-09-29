wrestling / News
Producers For Last Week’s WWE Smackdown
September 29, 2024 | Posted by
A new report has the list of producers for last Friday’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Fightful Select reports that the following producers worked the show:
* Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode produced the Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens & Bloodline promo.
* Jason Jordan produced Bayley vs. Naomi.
* Shane Helms was the producer for Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes.
* Petey Williams produced Michin vs. Piper Niven.
* Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode produced Randy Orton & Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline.
* Nick Aldis produced the Kairi Sane vs. Chelsea Green dark match.
* Jason Jordan produced the Zelina vs. Liv Morgan and Cody Rhodes vs. Austin Theory dark matches.
* Nick Aldis was the producer for the WWE Speed match between Naomi and IYO SKY.