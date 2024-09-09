wrestling / News
Producers For Last Week’s WWE Smackdown
A new report has the list of producers from last week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Fightful Select reports that the following producers worked Friday’s episode:
* Jamie Noble produced the opening Cody Rhodes-Solo Sikoa segment.
* Shane Helms produced Bayley vs. Tiffany Stratton.
* Abyss was the producer for Apollo Crews vs. Giovanni Vinci.
* Bobby Roode produced Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory vs. Grayson Waller.
* Petey Williams produced LA Knight’s promo and Michin vs. Chelsea Green.
* Jamie Noble produced Street Profits & DIY vs. Bloodline.\
* Nick Aldis produced Naomi vs. Blair Davenport for WWE speed.
* Aldis also produced the Indi Hartwell vs. Piper Niven dark match.
* Abyss produced the dark matches of Kofi Kingston vs. Dominik Mysterio and Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker.