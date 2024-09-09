Producers For Last Week’s WWE Smackdown

A new report has the list of producers from last week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Fightful Select reports that the following producers worked Friday’s episode:

* Jamie Noble produced the opening Cody Rhodes-Solo Sikoa segment.

* Shane Helms produced Bayley vs. Tiffany Stratton.

* Abyss was the producer for Apollo Crews vs. Giovanni Vinci.

* Bobby Roode produced Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory vs. Grayson Waller.

* Petey Williams produced LA Knight’s promo and Michin vs. Chelsea Green.

* Jamie Noble produced Street Profits & DIY vs. Bloodline.\

* Nick Aldis produced Naomi vs. Blair Davenport for WWE speed.

* Aldis also produced the Indi Hartwell vs. Piper Niven dark match.

* Abyss produced the dark matches of Kofi Kingston vs. Dominik Mysterio and Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker.